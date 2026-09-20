Chad Gilbert, lead guitarist for the Florida pop-punk band New Found Glory, has died at the age of 45.

Gilbert, who was also formerly the lead vocalist of the hardcore band Shai Hulud, was battling cancer. The band and Gilbert's wife, Lisa Cimorelli, made a joint statement announcing the musician's death on Sunday (Sept. 20). In it, they noted that Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning.

"He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished," it reads. "We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went."

They went on to say that the amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby was a testament to how cherished he was.

"He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true," the statement shares.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Lily; his mother, Jackie; and his brother, Brian. You can see the full statement below.

The news came just six months after Gilbert revealed that he had undergone brain surgery to remove three tumors. The guitarist was first diagnosed with liver cancer in 2021 and had a tumor removed from his spine in 2022.

What Did New Found Glory and Chad Gilbert's Wife Say In Their Statement?

Below you can see the full text of the statement:

On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep. He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished. We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be. He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian. “Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades. Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings. While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play.”

Chad Gilbert's Musical Career

Gilbert helped form the pop-punk favorites New Found Glory in 1997. Before that, he was the singer of hardcore punk band Shai Hulud from 1995 to 1998 and 2012 to 2013.

He was also known as a producer, with credits on multiple A Day to Remember albums (Homesick, What Separates Me from You, Common Courtesy), H2O (Nothing to Prove), and State Champs (The Finer Things), among many others.

He was also a member of Hazen Street and International Superheroes of Hardcore, and released solo material under the moniker What's Eating Gilbert.

Our thoughts are with New Found Glory and Gilbert's family and loved ones during this difficult time.