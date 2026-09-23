The tributes to New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert have been rolling in since his death on Sunday (Sept. 20) and now Gilbert's ex-wife, Paramore's Hayley Williams has shared her own reflection on the loss.

Gilbert was first married to Eisley vocalist Sherri DuPree in 2007, but they split later that year. He and Williams had a long running relationship that started in 2008 before tying the knot in 2016, but they eventually divorced in 2017. At the time of his death, Gilbert was married to his third wife Lisa Cimorelli, whom he wed in 2020.

What Did Hayley Williams Say About Chad Gilbert?

Taking the time to mourn and gather her thoughts, Williams posted to her Instagram Stories. Given the pair's history, she confessed not knowing if it was appropriate to say something publicly, but eventually decided to do so.

Williams' words speak to the course of their relationship and the impact he continues to have on her world despite their split nearly a decade ago. Her full statement can be viewed below:

Have not known what to say or if it's appropriate. But I feel sure now that I want to [because] life is made of the paths we cross and the reasons we cross them are infinite. Chad is indeed a legend in the scene and my time connected to him taught me a lot. He introduced me to people that continue to shape my life in beautiful ways and to music and culture that has made my life a lot richer. There isn't much that hasn't already been said about what he contributed to the musical world a lot of us grew up in. His influence and attitude guided the genre forward. His passion for fostering the community was inspiring and sticks with me. I will forever be grateful that from him I gained a deeper understanding and a reverence for the community and the culture of hardcore. Sending my love and sympathies to his family, NFG fam and all his friends.

Instagram: @yelyahwilliams screenshot of hayley williams statement

In a joint announcement surrounding their split in 2017, they shared, “Marriage is not for the faint of heart,” adding, “There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship… and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own. Love is an absolute risk. And it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for.”

READ MORE: New Found Glory To Honor Chad Gilbert With Shows at Disney World

In 2020, Williams opened up to The Guardian on the unhealthy nature of her split from Gilbert, but she also shared that finding a creative outlet in songwriting helped her get back to a healthier mindset.

See other rock and metal stars who died in 2026.