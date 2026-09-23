New Found Glory are planning to move forward as a band and honor late guitarist Chad Gilbert with six performances at Disney World.

Gilbert's death was announced by his wife and the band on Sept. 20, following a battle with cancer. He was 45.

How New Found Glory Plan to Honor Chad Gilbert

In their first statement since announcing Gilbert's death, New Found Glory addressed the band's immediate future and previously scheduled tour dates.

The band was among the acts announced to play the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at Disney's EPCOT in Orlando, Fla. on Sept. 28-29. The concert series features various acts playing short sets during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.

Before Gilbert's death, New Found Glory were set to play six different sets during the two days at EPCOT, something the band says their late guitarist was looking forward to.

"Anyone who knew Chad knew he was a massive Disney fan. Our shows at EPCOT were dates he was so excited for and he was actively planning to be onstage with us there."

New Found Glory said they are committed to playing all six shows at EPCOT in Gilbert's honor. They will use setlists he had already created for each set.

New Found Glory has already released all six setlists on their social media.

"Because of how much he wanted to play these shows, taking the stage at EPCOT feels like the right way to honor him, and what he would want us to do."

New Found Glory Cancel Aftershock Festival Performance

One date that has been removed from New Found Glory's tour schedule is Oct. 1, when they were set to play the opening day of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Calif. The band says that its members continue to process what life looks like without Gilbert.

READ MORE: Rockers Pay Respects to Late New Found Glory Guitarist Chad Gilbert

"To give ourselves time to process and grieve, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming appearance at Aftershock Festival. We rarely cancel shows, but this felt needed."

New Found Glory's only remaining tour date for 2026 following the shows at Disney World is the Vans Warped Tour stop in Orlando, Fla. on Nov. 15.

Keep reading for a look back at other rockers we've lost so far in 2026.