The music world was rocked Sunday (Sept. 20) with the news that New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert had died at the age of 45. But as word began to spread of Gilbert's passing, an outpouring of love, respect and stories honoring the late musician started to take over social media.

Among them was one from Gilbert's own bandmate, singer Jordan Pundik, who shared his thoughts on what he'll miss the most about Gilbert.

"My brother, my best friend. I’ve never been great with getting my thoughts like this out. It’s hard to even know what to say right now. This feels so wrong," started the singer. "Chad was not only an inspiration to me but also to so many people. He always had a way of pushing me to be a better singer and frontman. He lived and breathed this band but he also lived and breathed for his family and friends."

He then added, "He will be missed so much. I’ll miss him being part of the coffee crew, and movie gang. I’ll miss him when it’s time to re watch seasons of the Office for 100th time on the bus. I’ll miss him onstage. I’ll miss him when everyone is off doing their own thing on a day off and I just need someone to play a round of Dungeon Boss with. I’ll miss him arguing with me about where my Strongarm shirt is that he “borrowed” from me when we were 17. There is so much I’ll miss about him. So much. He will be with us always. Love you forever xChadballx."

A wealth of tributes were left on the death announcement post that was shared jointly by Chad's wife Lisa Cimorelli as well as members of New Found Glory.

Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn commented, "I’m so so sorry for your loss guys! Glad I got to speak to Chad before he passed and thank him for his contribution to music! Your band helped me get into this scene! It brought me and my friends together. Wouldn’t be here without you. Rest in paradise my friend! Your fight, your kindness, your light! Thank you for all of it."

Sum 41's Dave "Brownsound" Baksh added, "An absolute diamond of a human being. Always treated me like a friend. Love from our family to yours."

Hatebreed shared, "Love you forever and always Chad. RIP."

My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way offered, "Rest in peace Chad - you were loved."

Madball commented, "Love you pal, Godspeed. Condolences to you guys and the Gilbert Family."

Mod Sun shared, "One of the absolute greats. Fly high chad."

The Ataris added, "So deeply sorry for your loss my friends. Much love to all of you and to Chad’s family. Wonderful and generously kind human. Will be deeply missed."

Earth Crisis commented, "RIP Chad, you were kind and always showed up with smile and a kind word. You were such an inspiration to watch through your battle."

Simple Plan shared, "Sending our deepest condolences to all his friends and family."

And Good Charlotte's Joel Madden offered, "Sending you all our love."

More on Chad Gilbert

Gilbert, who was also formerly the lead vocalist of the hardcore band Shai Hulud, was battling cancer.

The news came just six months after Gilbert revealed that he had undergone brain surgery to remove three tumors. The guitarist was first diagnosed with liver cancer in 2021 and had a tumor removed from his spine in 2022.

As a member of New Found Glory, Gilbert appeared on 14 studio albums. The band has their biggest success with the platinum-selling 2002 album, Sticks and Stones. They scored such radio hits as "Hit or Miss," "My Friends Over You," "Head On Collision" and "All Downhill From Here."

Gilbert also produced albums for H20, Terror, Lisa Loeb, State Champs and A Day to Remember among others.

See more reflections on the death of Chad Gilbert that have been shared on social media below and check back as we'll continue to add throughout the day.

Jordan Pundik (New Found Glory)

Mark Hoppus (Blink-182)

Jeremy McKinnon (A Day to Remember)

Kevin Skaff (A Day to Remember)

Anthony Raneri (Bayside)

Dashboard Confessional

The Offspring

Terror

Lisa Loeb

Tom Wisniewski (MxPx)

Robb Rivera (Nonpoint)

Less Than Jake

Hawthorne Heights

Ryan Key (Yellowcard)

Paris Visone (Video Director)

See other rockers we've lost in 2026 in the gallery below.