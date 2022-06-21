New Motionless in White Album Debuts in Top 15 of Billboard 200

A huge congratulations to Motionless in White, whose brand new album Scoring the End of the World has debuted in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 chart. It only placed under two other new albums, both of which were by massive mainstream artists.

The album came in at No. 12 on the chart for selling a total of 23,000 units of the album, which includes CDs, LPs and paid digital downloads. In total, it moved 29,500 units in "total activity" [via Stream N' Destroy].

Of the other 11 albums placed before it, only two were also new — country superstar Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones [No. 10 with 31,000 units earned] and K-pop sensation BTS' Proof [No. 1 with 314,000 units earned]. Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny are among the other artists currently sitting at the top of the chart, but with older releases.

Scoring the End of the World is Motionless in White's second-highest charting release so far, following 2014's Reincarnate, which peaked at No. 9. It's been a good year for rock and metal so far, as Korn's Requiem, Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout, Ghost's Impera, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love, Jack White's Fear of the Dawn, Rammstein's Zeit and Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos and The Black Keys' The Dropout Boogie have all peaked in the Top 15 of the chart.

"It's about expressing my feelings, both internally and externally, throughout the last three years," frontman Chris Motionless told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez of the message of the album. "Since [2019's Disguise] came out, a lot has changed within the band, within my personal life, within the world of course. I felt like I wanted to kind of encapsulate all of those intense feelings, emotions and opinions — all things like that, into one album."

Motionless in White have a handful of dates scattered throughout the summer, and then they'll head out on the road with Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage and Fit for an Autopsy in the fall. See the upcoming dates here.