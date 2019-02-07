New Motley Crue Song to Feature Rapper Machine Gun Kelly

When Machine Gun Kelly was announced to play Tommy Lee in the Motley Crue film The Dirt, it made sense. Kelly has a music background and the charismatic double threat talent also has a history acting, having previously been a cast member in the 2016 Showtime series Roadies. But it appears as though Motley Crue will be utilizing more than his acting talents, roping in the rapper to appear on one of their new songs.

Bassist Nikki Sixx revealed the news during an #AskNikki chat on Twitter. One of his followers asked, "Do you guys have a song that features MGK since he's in the film and makes his living in music too?" Sixx responded, "Yes. New song with MGK is coming really soon. We wrote the song for #TheDirtMovie."

Last fall, the members of Motley Crue started posting on their social media that they had been in the studio together. Back in October, Sixx stated, "You can trust us these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie. We know what we're doing." He went on to add, "Fück can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new @MotleyCrue and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds."

Within his most recent #AskNikki chat, another fan asked in one word how he would describe the new Motley music, to which he responded, "Heavy Crue."

Vince Neil recently tweeted that The Dirt film is set to be released on March 22.