New Years Day Singer Ash Costello Gets Engaged

Congrats are in order for New Years Day singer Ash Costello, who has a reason to also be fond of New Year's Eve as well. The vocalist got engaged, with her fiance Jered Boeving popping the question at Disneyland in Anaheim on New Year's Eve.

Though being in contact for several years, the couple didn't start dating until earlier in 2019. In her posting on the momentous occasion, Costello discussed the huge change in her personal life over the past year, how the couple first met and she shared photos and videos on Instagram of the happy moments at Disneyland and showing off her ring.

Her post reads as follows:

Well..... 2019 was wild. I had never experienced such highs in my career and business, but at the same time...my personal life was absolutely falling completely apart. But somehow, I am lucky enough to have caught in time and turned it all around. I brought in the new year with my friends I had lost and reconnected with and the man who turned my 2019 from a nightmare to a dream.

Over 3 years ago, Jered hand made me a red and black coffin. I thought it was kind of a stranger to want to give me something so beautiful. I remember opening the package and being blown away by the thought and care he put into packaging it, red and black tissue paper? Wrapped beautifully? But we both had started seeing other people. We kept in touch over the years but had recently gone thru what sounds like an almost identical situation. Fast forward to this year, when he shows up to one of my shows. He didn’t message me, he didn’t tell me he was there, I just happened to notice. We talked for hours that night, and we both agreed, after we said goodbye, we knew it was the beginning of forever. So last night, at my favorite place on earth, Disneyland, on the front steps of my favorite ride, the haunted mansion, Jered asked me to marry him with a coffin shaped black diamond. And it felt like my world was put back together, FINALLY. EVERYTHING is different when you glow, when you’re happy, when you’re supported and treated the way you need to be treated. When you can be 100% yourself. My band, my friendships, my family, my business are all thriving again because I am not only just happy, but FREE to be myself completely. He’s been so kind and caring, loving and generous, everything I wished I could find and just hadn’t yet. Our close friends and family saw this coming and are not surprised, but we Havnt shared much of our story on social media, so I know to most this may seem sudden, but when you know, you know. So thank you guys for being along for the ride of 2019, I know it’s been crazy, I appreciate your support and love and wish you happiness in 2020! Don’t ever give up or settle for less in any aspects of your life! Ps. Im blonde. New year, new hair, who dis?

Costello also had a pretty great 2019 in her professional life as well, as New Years Day released the Unbreakable album last year. The album included the songs "Skeletons," "Shut Up" and "Come for Me."

The singer will have a little more downtime to enjoy the engagement bliss before returning to the road in mid-February. The group will play separate tours in the U.K. and Europe, followed by Australia, before returning stateside in April for their next U.S. tour leg. Stay up to date here.