As the year comes to an end, it's a time for reflection and Google Photos and Nickelback are helping you to enjoy that special feeling of nostalgia. Google Photos has partnered with the hit-making Canadian rockers for a parody of the song "Photograph" that helps to demonstrate how your photos can be revisited and managed.

In the clip itself, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger revisits some of his photos throughout the years, taking a few jabs at his hairstyles in the process and even commenting that his hair at one point resembled ramen noodles.

The singer says of the promotional parody, “Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives. When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favorite memories.”

Watch the video and check out the parody lyrics below. And to access your photos through Google Photos, start here.

Look at this photograph

Every time I do it makes me laugh Must have shot a million more

Of my dessert but I don’t know what for And this is where we come from

These matching suits are looking pretty dumb Falling down the photo rabbit hole

Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl. Oooohh, my eyeeees Every memory regretting all my hair styles

If you wove it all together, it would go for miles

It’s hard to braid it, time to shave it.

Good-bye / Highlights Every memory we never have to look for

They no longer have to spread out on the bedroom floor

It’s time to say it, gotta say it

Good times, Good times Look at this photograph

Every time I do it makes me laugh Every time I do it makes me…