Nickelback Teasing Something New for Friday

Nickelback will have an announcement coming this Friday, according to a new tweet, but what is coming is still up for debate.

The band just posted a primarily red-hued post with their name and the outer edge of the art in beige. While it appears to potentially be an album or single cover, there was no musical tease or preview added within the post, just the heading "Friday 8/14."

Nickelback had planned to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their All the Right Reasons album on tour this summer, but those plans got wiped out by the pandemic. However, there is a 15th anniversary deluxe edition of All the Right Reasons coming up on Oct. 2. But since that's already been announced, there's some doubt that the new tease is related. However, with some acts booking venues for full production, virtual livestreams, it remains a possibility that Nickelback could do something similar.

Earlier this year, guitarist Ryan Peake teased that a long in-the-works documentary had been completed, and there is some speculation on the Twitter tease that this is what the band is planning to reveal on Friday.

As for the possibility of new music, Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger stated last September that the band had "no timeline" for the follow-up to 2017's Feed the Machine, adding that there was no deadline or financial considerations that had to be met. However, with the pandemic altering the approach of many acts in the time since those comments were made and Nickelback having to call off their summer tour plans, it's possible they might have used the recent downtime from touring to work on something new. Stay tuned Friday to see what they reveal.