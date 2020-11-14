Nightwish’s Floor Jansen Debuts Metal Cover of ‘Let It Go’ From Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Movie
Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has just debuted a metal cover version of "Let It Go," the hit song from Disney's 2013 animated film, Frozen.
Seven years after the movie's release, the track remains insanely popular, having earned nearly three billion plays between two Disney-uploaded videos on YouTube alone. So what inspired Jansen to cover the song, originally sung by Idina Menzel, the actress who voiced Frozen's main character, Queen Elsa? That would be her three-year-old daughter, Freja.
"Freja has been listening to [and] singing 'Let It Go' from the Disney movie, Frozen, for months," relayed Jansen. "For fun and also because I miss performing for you, I decided to cover 'Let It Go' from Frozen for all of you! 'Let It Go' has been stuck in my head for months, so now it's your turn."
The instrumentation came courtesy of Oscar Fläring of the band The Fouxes, which prompted the singer to note, "We added a bit of a rock and metal sound to it and gave it a bit of our own twist!"
Listen to Jansen's beautifully sung version of "Let It Go" further down the page. You can even read the lyrics below (you probably know all the words, whether you'll admit it or not) and sing along yourself.
If you don't think metal and Disney mix, let it go!
"Let It Go" Lyrics
The snow glows white on the mountain tonight
Not a footprint to be seen
A kingdom of isolation
And it looks like I'm the queen
The wind is howling like this swirling storm inside
Couldn't keep it in, Heaven knows I tried
Don't let them in, don't let them see
Be the good girl you always have to be
Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know
Well, now they know
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn away and slam the door
I don't care what they're going to say
Let the storm rage on!
The cold never bothered me anyway
It's funny how some distance
Makes everything seem small
And the fears that once controlled me
Can't get to me at all
It's time to see what I can do
To test the limits and break through
No right, no wrong, no rules for me
I'm free
Let it go, let it go
I'm one with the wind and sky
Let it go, let it go
You'll never see me cry
Here I stand, and here I'll stay
Let the storm rage on
My power flurries through the air into the ground
My soul is spiraling in frozen fractals all around
And one thought crystallizes like an icy blast:
I'm never going back, the past is in the past!
Let it go, let it go
And I'll rise like the break of dawn
Let it go, let it go
That perfect girl is gone
Here I stand in the light of day
Let the storm rage on!
The cold never bothered me anyway
Earlier this year, Nightwish released Human :||: Nature, their ninth studio album. It was the first from the band since issuing Endless Forms Most Beautiful in 2015, which was also Jansen's debut as Nightwish's singer.
A newly discovered ancient crab species was also named in honor of the group earlier this year.
