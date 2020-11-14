Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has just debuted a metal cover version of "Let It Go," the hit song from Disney's 2013 animated film, Frozen.

Seven years after the movie's release, the track remains insanely popular, having earned nearly three billion plays between two Disney-uploaded videos on YouTube alone. So what inspired Jansen to cover the song, originally sung by Idina Menzel, the actress who voiced Frozen's main character, Queen Elsa? That would be her three-year-old daughter, Freja.

"Freja has been listening to [and] singing 'Let It Go' from the Disney movie, Frozen, for months," relayed Jansen. "For fun and also because I miss performing for you, I decided to cover 'Let It Go' from Frozen for all of you! 'Let It Go' has been stuck in my head for months, so now it's your turn."

The instrumentation came courtesy of Oscar Fläring of the band The Fouxes, which prompted the singer to note, "We added a bit of a rock and metal sound to it and gave it a bit of our own twist!"

Listen to Jansen's beautifully sung version of "Let It Go" further down the page. You can even read the lyrics below (you probably know all the words, whether you'll admit it or not) and sing along yourself.

If you don't think metal and Disney mix, let it go!

"Let It Go" Lyrics

The snow glows white on the mountain tonight

Not a footprint to be seen

A kingdom of isolation

And it looks like I'm the queen

The wind is howling like this swirling storm inside

Couldn't keep it in, Heaven knows I tried Don't let them in, don't let them see

Be the good girl you always have to be

Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know

Well, now they know Let it go, let it go

Can't hold it back anymore

Let it go, let it go

Turn away and slam the door

I don't care what they're going to say

Let the storm rage on!

The cold never bothered me anyway It's funny how some distance

Makes everything seem small

And the fears that once controlled me

Can't get to me at all It's time to see what I can do

To test the limits and break through

No right, no wrong, no rules for me

I'm free Let it go, let it go

I'm one with the wind and sky

Let it go, let it go

You'll never see me cry

Here I stand, and here I'll stay

Let the storm rage on My power flurries through the air into the ground

My soul is spiraling in frozen fractals all around

And one thought crystallizes like an icy blast:

I'm never going back, the past is in the past! Let it go, let it go

And I'll rise like the break of dawn

Let it go, let it go

That perfect girl is gone

Here I stand in the light of day

Let the storm rage on! The cold never bothered me anyway

Earlier this year, Nightwish released Human :||: Nature, their ninth studio album. It was the first from the band since issuing Endless Forms Most Beautiful in 2015, which was also Jansen's debut as Nightwish's singer.

A newly discovered ancient crab species was also named in honor of the group earlier this year.

Nightwish's Floor Jansen Sings "Let It Go" From Disney's Frozen