Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has shared some sunny vacation snaps of his adorable baby daughter, Ruby, to ring in the new year. The five-month-old, who was born July 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, is Sixx's first child with wife Courtney Sixx (née Bingham), whom he married in 2014.

Sixx has four other children from his two previous marriages. The rocker underwent a vasectomy after a 2007 divorce from his second wife, actress Donna D'Errico, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported. However, determined to become a dad once again after marrying Courtney, he underwent a sperm-retrieval procedure to conceive. See Sixx's recent vacation images of his family down toward the bottom of this page.

"I luckily have a lot of strong and sometimes bossy [women] around me," Sixx captioned a pic of him holding his young daughter while seated in a swimming pool, "as you can see from this photo of Ruby giving me the in's and out's of a proper belly flop in the shallow end of the pool."

Courtney also posted a series of photos from the vacation featuring herself, Nikki and their daughter. "Love my family (all my family) but super grateful Nikki worked so hard this year to take Ruby and me on a wonderful vacation!" she said. "What a special time. Thank you baby."

Sixx has a busy 2020 laid out ahead of him. The reunited Motley Crue will kick off "The Stadium Tour" with Def Leppard and special guests Poison plus Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in July. Whispers about the trek first surfaced last November before Crue confirmed the rumors were true.