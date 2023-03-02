Nikki Sixx’s Daughter Ruby Sings ‘Her Favorite Song’ in the Car (Spoiler – It’s a Motley Crue Classic!)

As Motley Crue tour South America, bassist Nikki Sixx shared a video of what's been going on back home stateside, where his 3-year-old daughter Ruby sings "her favorite song" in the car.

So, what's Ruby's favorite song? If you guessed it's one by Motley Crue, then you're correct! It also happens to be the song that the band has been opening their set with since embarking on a reunion tour last year — the Girls, Girls, Girls cut "Wild Side."

In the video clip Sixx uploaded on social media, Ruby is seen strapped into a car seat, clutching a plush toy giraffe while lightly bobbing her head, smiling and giggling as she sings the refrain. What's even cooler is that she's singing over the riff but not during the chorus and her timing is totally on point — a real natural when it comes to music!

"Meanwhile back in America Ruby is singing her favorite song," writes Sixx, who also attached a microphone emoji to the caption.

Fans love it, too, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly celebratory comments. Sixx's tourmate, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen, also commented, leaving three red heart emojis littered among the dozens of enthused fan responses.

Watch the video directly below.

Last year's Stadium Tour, which featured co-headliners Motley Crue and Def Leppard as well as special guests Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act recently earned the Rock Tour of the Year at the 2023 Pollstar Awards. There's more on deck with Crue and Def Lep sharing the stage across the globe and for your chance to see it, get tickets here.

