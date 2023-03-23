Nikki Sixx Reveals He Plays Bass on New Dolly Parton Song

Ever since Dolly Parton was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, she's been talking about making a rock album. She apparently has a lineup of rock stars who will appear on the record, and Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx just revealed that he plays bass on one of the songs.

Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past November, where she performed with a couple of different vocalists, including Judas Priest's Rob Halford. She debuted a new rockabilly song that evening too, titled "Rockin'," and later told Pollstar it would likely be included on her new rock album, which she decided to make in order to "earn" her keep in the Rock Hall.

The following month, she shed a little more light on the album, confirming that former Journey vocalist Steve Perry would sing on it. She also expressed her desire to reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for a new rendition of "Stairway to Heaven," which she plans to cover among a few other tracks, such as "Free Bird" and "Purple Rain."

According to a tweet Sixx posted earlier today (March 23), he's one of the various guests that'll be featured on Parton's new album, though he didn't say whether it was an original song or a cover.

"Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time," the bassist wrote.

See his tweet below.

We don't have any further information regarding when the album will be out, but stay tuned. Sixx will be on tour with Motley Crue and Def Leppard again starting in the U.K. May. See all of the upcoming dates and get tickets here.