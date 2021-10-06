Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" might very well be the pinnacle of sensual industrial rock. In much the same way, Daryl Hall & John Oates' "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)" might be the zenith of what's often called yacht rock.

So what happens when you combine the two?

You get expert mashup-maker Bill McClintock's latest musical concoction, "I Can't Get Closer for That," which threads Trent Reznor's vocals from the 1994 The Downward Spiral hit into the backing track and hook from Hall & Oates' 1981 Private Eyes smash. It's funky.

Listen to it down toward the bottom of this post.

Those wishing to hear the uncensored version of the mashup — which, for some reason, also contains a sample of Iron Maiden's "Flight of Icarus" as an Easter egg — can head to McClintock's Patreon, where he promises the unaltered cut has "f-bomb's included."

Past McClintock mashups had Slipknot colliding with Spice Girls, Metallica gelling with Huey Lewis, Motorhead meeting James Brown, Pantera converging with Bill Withers and Danzig doing disco.

But don't presume the creator lacks discretion when it comes to the music he combines. According to his video description, the NIN and Hall & Oates mashup was almost a bridge too far.

"I decided to finish this one against my better judgment," McClintock says.

Another creator once mashed up "I Can't Go for That" with Metallica.

"I Can't Get Closer for That" (Nine Inch Nails + Hall & Oates Mashup)