Fat Mike Says NOFX Will Break Up – ‘Next Year Will Be Our Last Year’

NOFX to break up? Bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett may be the happiest clown with the biggest frown, but it appears he's planning on disbanding the veteran California punk rock act in 2023.

Will NOFX say So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes next year for real?

According to responses to comments Fat Mike made on an Instagram post this week, as Spin and NME reported, that appears to be the case.

The band hasn't officially announced a split or any final shows yet. But Fat Mike seemingly leaked the news to his followers in his surprise remarks.

They came in reply to discussion on a video showing the NOFX lead singer and bassist getting a "shave and a haircut" in Alaska. He's currently up north for NOFX's Canadian Punk in Drublic Festival dates this month.

NOFX NOFX (Photo by Jonathan Weiner) loading...

"Actually, We love Canada, it's just that next year will be our last year," Fat Mike said to one fan. He continued, "We will be announcing our final shows soon. It's been an amazing run...."

To another comment about upcoming, and evidently final, NOFX gigs, Fat Mike responded, "Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It's where we started, it's where we'll end."

NOFX last released a studio album, Single Album, in 2021. They began as an LA hardcore band in 1983 before becoming underground pop-punk stalwarts with releases such as Punk in Drublic (1994).

NOFX also includes Eric Melvin (guitar), Erik "Smelly" Sandin (drums) and Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta (guitar). Fat Mike owns the punk label Fat Wreck Chords.

Will 2023 really bring the end of NOFX as we know them? It will be the band's 40th anniversary, and it'd certainly mark the end of an era.

Fat Mike Instagram Comments

Fat Mike Instagram Comment Instagram: @fatmikedude loading...

Fat Mike Instagram Comment Instagram: @fatmikedude loading...

NOFX, "Linoleum"