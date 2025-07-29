The older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis has been charged with several offenses, including sexual assault and strangulation.

Full List Of Charges For Gallagher Brother

According to The Guardian, Scotland Yard has announced a long list of changes for 59-year-old Paul Gallagher stemming from alleged incidents that occurred in the U.K. between 2022 and 2024.

The charges revealed this week include:

Rape

Coercive and controlling behavior

Sexual assault (three counts)

Intentional strangulation (three counts)

Making a threat to kill (two counts

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

The Guardian says Gallagher is next set to appear before Westminster magistrates court on Aug. 27.

People reports that it is not clear if Gallagher has entered a plea or hired an attorney at this time.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

How Paul Gallagher Is Connected With Oasis

Paul is a year older than Oasis's Noel Gallagher and seven years older than Liam. He has never been involved with the band.

According to the BBC, the three brothers did grow up together in Burnage, Manchester. Paul has most recently worked as a photographer and a DJ.

In 1996, he released the book Brothers: From Childhood to Oasis, The Real Story, a collection of stories about growing up with Noel and Liam.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"It's hard for me to talk about my brother Noel," Paul writes in one of the chapters. "Although I can't recollect a time when he wasn't around, he doesn't encourage closeness. You certainly wouldn't say he was loud; in fact, he's probably shyer than either myself or Liam until he gets to know somebody. "

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher Credits Oasis Bandmate For Reunion

Noel has been active on X (formerly Twitter) in recent weeks, but has not commented on the recent charges announced for his older brother. Liam has not posted since July 1.

Oasis will next play the third show of a five-show run at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Wednesday.