This ’90s Band’s Fans Just Broke a Major Venue’s All-Time Beer Drinking Record

There have been some big-time beer drinkers showing up to celebrate the return of an iconic '90s act in recent weeks. Wembley Stadium says it has been serving more than 250,000 pints, which is a new record for the London venue.

Band's Reunion Driving Beer Sales

London-based publication The Times recently spoke with Delaware North, a catering company that handles food and beverage operations for Wembley Stadium. The company revealed the current run of Oasis shows has the staff pouring more beer than ever.

The band recently headed back out on tour for the first time since their split nearly 16 years ago. Oasis Live '25 opened with dates in Cardiff and Manchester before landing in London for a string of five shows at Wembley.

The Times says Delaware North is pouring nearly a quarter of a million pints of beer during Oasis shows.

Aproximately 80,000 fans will attend each of the Wembley shows, meaning that if the beer consumption was spread evenly, each fan would be consuming about three pints.

Of course, it's safe to assume not everyone is drinking at the show, leaving some likely consuming way more beer than others.

How Oasis Fans Compare To Other Music Fans When It Comes To Drinking Beer

The current Wembley Stadium opened in 2007, replacing the previous version that stood in the same place from 1923 to 2003.

The nearly 250,000 pints of beer consumed by Oasis fans breaks records of other artists who recently had multi-show runs at the venue.

The Times said that Coldplay's Wembley shows in 2024 led to 120,000 pints of beer being sold. Taylor Swift fans consumed 40,000 pints there last year.

The increased demand for beer during Oasis shows has forced the catering company to get creative with how it stores beer at Wembley.

Consequence.net (via The Caterer) says Delaware North is using random space under escalators to store beer kegs. The group has also turned open cupboard space into cold storage for the beer.

Oasis is next set to play shows Saturday and Sunday at Wembley. The U.S. leg of the tour begins Aug. 28 at Soldier Field in Chicago.