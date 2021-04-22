The Offspring have suggested fans get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a catchy way — they've reworked the lyrics in "Come Out and Play" to say, "You gotta go get vaccinated."

The band shared a clip of the edited version of the song on their Instagram in March. The words were changed where you would normally hear, "You gotta keep 'em separated."

"You know, every time we get together, we talk about how we can’t wait to get out there and play shows again. And we hear from you guys all the time, letting us know that you can’t wait to go see concerts again too!" they wrote in the caption. "But let’s face it…. live shows aren't gonna happen until you go get vaccinated. So we thought we’d have a little fun with one of our old songs."

Listen to the clip below.

Dexter Holland and Noodles spoke about the lyrical switch-up during a new chat with New York's Q104.3.

"There's a lot of people that are skeptic for various reasons. But those of them that aren't, please go get vaccinated. Even if it's not for yourself, if it's for the old lady who lives on the corner. We think vaccinations are a good thing," Noodles implored.

Watch the interview below.

