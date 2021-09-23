The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ + ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid’ Go Platinum

The "kids" are growing up! The Offspring have just seen two more of their singles reach platinum status, as certified by the RIAA, with "The Kids Aren't Alright" and "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" reaching new sales marks.

"The Kids Aren't Alright" was the first of the two "kid" songs, first appearing on the band's 1998 album Americana. It was the third single off the album, issued as a single on Sept. 21, 1999. The high energy song peaked at No. 6 on the Alternative Airplay chart and No. 11 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The RIAA has now certified the song platinum for one million certified units. Revisit the classic hit below.

The Offspring, "The Kids Aren't Alright"

The second "kid" song came along almost a decade later, with "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" appearing as the second single off of the band's 2008 Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace album. It topped the Alternative Airplay chart and hit No. 10 on the Mainstream Rock chart after being released as a single on Sept. 4, 2008. Like "The Kids Aren't Alright," it's now been certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of one million certified units.

The Offspring, "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid"

Congrats to the Offspring on their freshly certified singles.