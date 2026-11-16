Jay-Z recently raised a few eyebrows naming himself to headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but the Osbournes have a different idea of who they'd like to see at the most watched TV event of the year.

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack's wife Aree were part of the discussion on a recent episodes of The Osbournes podcast and they're all for the return of something that rocks a little more.

Who Do the Osbournes Want for the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Though they weren't negative about the idea of Jay-Z as the Super Bowl Halftime performer, the Osbournes did feel it was time to shake things up a bit.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company has had a hand in choosing the Super Bowl Halftime performer for the last eight years and, over this time, it has primarily been performers from the pop, rap and hip-hop worlds. Now, this coming year, Jay-Z himself will headline the Halftime Show himself.

"I get fed up with all the dancers. Just get a rock band out there ... or Bruno Mars," Sharon suggests. "Bruno Mars is the best, the best. Everybody stands up. I don't care what genre of music you like, you have to like Bruno Mars."

Mars, of course, has a history with the Super Bowl having headlined the 2014 Halftime Show with special guests Red Hot Chili Peppers and later returning as a guest performer alongside Coldplay in 2016.

But ultimately, the discussion turned to wanting something with a little more rock substance.

"I would love to see them have a rock/metal blend, like AC/DC, have Guns N' Roses," shares Jack Osbourne. "Of course," adds Sharon. "They need to do a Back to the Beginning. They're all playing together." "A super band," Aree, Jack's wife, adds.

"It's for everybody, but I think people are fed up of the girl thing and the tits and ass and the sequins and the chick dancing and then 100 dancers come on. 'Oh, you had 100, I'm gonna have 300.' It's like, yeah, really. Let's get a fucking rock band up there and go for that genre. It's like it's totally wiped out from everybody," Sharon concludes.

The Osbournes Talk the Super Bowl Halftime Show on The Osbournes Podcast

Rock and the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl Halftime Show began to grow into more of a live performance spectacle in the 1990s. ZZ Top were actually one of the first rock bands to play the big event back in 1997 as part of the "Blues Brothers Bash" theme.

The 2000s brought a run of rock legends to the stage with Aerosmith, U2, No Doubt, Sting, Kid Rock, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band all gracing the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage during the decade.

But, in the 2010s, the bookers for the Super Bowl Halftime Show started to branch out and the last major headliner with rock ties was Coldplay in 2016.

While the NFL has continued to feature rock prominently on stadium soundtracks and during Halftime performances of international games and special events during the season, rock and metal have mostly been relegated to secondary performances during Super Bowl week over the last decade. The NFL, meanwhile, is attempting to broaden its audience with a more pop-centric focus on the Halftime Show event.

READ MORE: See What Green Day Played at 2026 Super Bowl Kickoff Performance

But where rock once dominated, now there's starting to be pushback on the pop and hip-hop prominence over the past decade.

Below, see every rock and metal performer that has played the Super Bowl halftime show in a featured role.