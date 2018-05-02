Hate groups, evangelicals, school shootings and the rape culture; Otep tackle some heavy and topic issues on their eighth studio album, Kult 45. It's on schedule for a July 27 street date via Napalm Records.

"You can expect a complete and total mutiny of the senses on Kult 45," says vocalist Otep Shamaya. "That said, it's important for fans to know that this record is not just an indictment of Trump. The idea is rather to empower people to stand up and remind them this is our country and we have the power. It's primarily a rallying cry for people with common sense and good-natured patriots to rise up and know that we own this nation."

She adds, "Although the album is produced well technically, lyrically, it's very raw. Musically, we explore different genres - we're trying to reach everyone. I don't want to be limited to one genre or to be anchored to a particular space where I can only reach certain political minds. It's important to me that I'm sending a clear and concise message to the Resistance - the people out there bending the barricades and fighting for justice is this country."

The Otep lineup has settled into a solid collective, with Otep stressing prior to starting the album that each of the members would have a voice and presence in the music. She worked closely with guitarist Aristotle on the production of the disc, while bassist Drewski Barnes and drummer Justin Kier round out the lineup.

"We had the freedom to be able to write, record and exist within the songs on Kult 45. Things needed to be said and songs needed to be written that reflect the times. We weren't under anyone else's agenda, there was no pressure to create a 'single' or a song for radio, and the band was really able to shine," says Shamaya.

As stated, it's a politically and socially infused effort, with "Halt Right" and "Molotov" addressing the resurgence of hate groups, "Cross Contamination" addressing the hypocrisy of Donald Trump's evangelical backers giving him a pass on his infidelities, "Shelter in Place" taking on school shootings and "Invisible People" tackling immigration issues and "Trigger Warning" discussing the rape culture.

The set also comes with a cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up" and the unique final track "The Tribe Speaks," which lets the fans have a say on what Otep means to them. "We want to empower people," ends Shamaya. "This album wasn't written to only wake people up, it's meant to carbonate people with the hope and confidence that they can make a difference."

Kult 45 is currently available for pre-order via the Napalm Records online store. Check out the artwork and track listing below as well as their tour itinerary.

Otep, Kult 45 Track Listing

1- Hail to the Thief

2- Halt Right

3- Molotov

4- Said the Snake

5- Undefeated

6- Trigger Warning

7- Cross Contamination

8- Shelter in Place

9- Boss

10- To the Gallows

11- Sirens Calling

12- Invisible People

13- Be Brave

14- Wake Up (Rage Against the Machine cover)

15- Feral Oracle (Bonus Track)

16- The Tribe Speaks (Bonus Track)

Otep Summer 2018 Headline Tour Dates

July 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

July 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall*

July 7 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre*

July 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater*

July 9 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep*

July 11 - Merriam, Kan. @ Aftershock*

July 12 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Icon Lounge*

July 13 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest - hosted by Lou Brutus

July 14 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge#

July 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge#

July 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Rockpile

July 18 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

July 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre - w/ Kore RozZik

July 20 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb - Rock Room#

July 21 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance#

July 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Iron Works#

July 23 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille#

July 25 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall#

July 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts#

July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon Concert Club#

July 28 - Findlay, Ohio @ All American Rock House#

July 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Fubar#

Aug. 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Ruins Live&

Aug. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live&

Aug. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live!&

Aug. 4 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar&

Aug. 5 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box&

Aug. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red&

Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Aug. 9 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ The Green Room&

Aug. 10 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre&

Aug. 11 - Anaheim, Calif. @ The Parish @ House of Blues&

Aug. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver&

Aug. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Studio Seven&

Aug. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre&

Aug. 17 - Fresno, Calif. @ Fulton 55&

Aug. 18 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater&

* w/ Dropout Kings & One Day Waiting

# w/ Dropout Kings & Kore RozZik

& w/ Dropout Kings & Ragdoll Sunday

