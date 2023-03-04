Singer of Ohio Thrash Metal Band Critical Khaos Allegedly Murdered by Wife

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

Steve Cain, singer of Ohio thrash metal band Critical Khaos, died Thursday in a tragic incident that also took the lives of numerous others.

According to FOX 19, Steve was the victim of a triple murder. Investigators believe his wife Theresa shot him, her son Ethan and her father William before taking her own life. Theresa's daughter Samantha was also shot and remains in critical condition. A GoFundMe has been established for her here.

The murders occurred just minutes before deputies arrived to serve the family with eviction papers as they were removed from their foreclosed home. A GoFundMe was created to help with the cost of funeral arrangements for Steve and other members of his family. You can check that out here.

Before the singer's passing, he and Critical Khaos were slated to open for Otep on May 19th at the Madison Theater. The band have found a way to still play the show that Steve previously called "the opportunity of a lifetime" in his honor. Read their full statement below.

Hello Chaotic Family.. We hope everyone is doing the best they can today.. So here it is.. This is something that Steve wanted so bad before he was taken from us.. We talked about this show like it was the opportunity of a lifetime for him and a chance to stand on a stage that he had previously only been a fan and supporting many many bands here on this stage.. But now it was his turn.. he wanted this more than you’ll ever know.. We are so happy to be able to make this show happen.. We couldn’t have made this happen without our brother Robert Smith .. We love you and we know Steve wouldn’t want anyone else to take his place for this show.. we appreciate DARK SOUL for allowing their front man to “cheat” on them for an evening. Love you guys.. and you know this.. Sherry Hunter Smith we know there are the concerns and we understand and appreciate you allowing this and making this happen with Robert.. So much love to you all. So enough talking right… Get on with it.. JOIN US … MAY 19TH at the Madison Theater with OTEP & SEPTEMBER MOURNING and special guest Critical Khaos with our much loved brother Robert at the helm leading the Chaos.. we can’t wait to share the stage with these bands and with Rob.. we appreciate everyone’s patience.. and yes… Your gonna need to get these tickets quick.. We’ll let you know as soon as we have them.. should have tickets this coming Monday.. Time to show that the CHAOTIC FAMILY IS STRONG AND MADE FROM MANY.

Our deepest condolences go out to Steve's family and friends during this difficult time.