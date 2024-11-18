Otep Announces Impending Retirement – ‘My Reasons Will Be Given Before Year’s End’

Otep vocalist Otep Shamaya revealed in a social media post of the weekend that she is planning to retire. The announcement came as a bit of surprise as it was in an attached comment to a post in which she was letting people know that she was liquidating her music equipment.

What Otep Said About Her Retirement

As stated, the retirement discussion came as part of the comments on a post in which she was seeking inquiries about interest in her music equipment.

"So many ask why I’m retiring and then I have to sit here and block bozos talking shit. Yes, I’m retiring. For real. For good. My reasons will be given before years end. Thank u to my real ones," she confirmed in her comment on the post.

The original posting featured a photo of The Joker with Otep revealing to fans, "Hello. I am liquidating my extensive music equipment: autographed guitars used on tour/studio, a rare Yamaha drum set used by Moke on tour/studio, a FOH Berringer board, X32 for IEM control from stage, stage lighting, smoke machines w/ LED lights, stage monitors & much more. I will provide updates once everything is prepared. Only serious inquiries with serious financial offers will be considered. Thank you for your love & advocacy over the years. #OTEP"

The singer's response yielded numerous comments from fans and Otep addressed several of them directly. In the process she affirmed that her intent to retire and no longer tour was real, showed appreciation for some of the stories fans shared and answered questions about the items she's selling.

Stay tuned as it appears a more insightful message concerning her reasons for retiring will be coming.

Otep - A Career

Though multiple musicians have played with the singer throughout the years, Otep Shamaya has been the lone constant throughout the band's run. The group was founded in 2000 and they issued their Sevas Tra debut album in 2002 after wowing fans and industry folks alike at the 2001 edition of Ozzfest.

Though initially lumped in with the nu-metal wave that was predominant at the time, Otep distinguished themselves by often having a more political voice while addressing social issues within their music.

The band issued nine studio albums in total. The 2009 album, Smash the Control Machine, had the most chart success peaking at No. 47 on the Billboard 200. God Slayer was Otep's most recent album, arriving in 2023.

The title track from Smash the Control Machine was the band's highest charting song, peaking at No 27 Active Rock and No. 28 Mainstream Rock. Other fan favorites include "Royals," "Battle Ready," "Confrontation" and "Blood Pigs."

Otep also issued the Sounds Like Armageddon live album and two EPs - Jihad and Wurd Becomes Flesh.

Otep, "Smash the Control Machine"