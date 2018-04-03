Otep Announce ‘The Fire and Fury’ Summer 2018 Headlining Tour
Otep will be back in action for the summer touring season. The band has been in the studio working on their eighth full-length studio album, but will break for the summer to start support of the disc with their "Fire and Fury" headlining tour.
Otep frontwoman Otep Shamaya says, "After every album there's an overwhelming sense of excitement, but this time it's in the stratosphere. This time, we hold nothing back. It's an uncompromising power-groove eruption of expert musicality destined to make some necks sore and spirits soar and with lyrical and stylistic freedoms which makes this feel like the most authentic album to date."
The summer tour starts July 5 in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and ventures north into Canada and across the Midwest, hitting the East Coast, then cutting back across the Midwest before wrapping on the West Coast with a finale Aug. 18 in Ventura, Calif. Included in the run is an appearance at Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis., along with their fill of clubs.
Shamaya adds, "We are beyond excited to play some of the new songs on tour, to play Rock Fest in Wisconsin this summer, to scream and sing with our beloved fans and to remind everyone that no matter how hard they try to extinguish our identities, this time, we're standing together and fighting back. This time, they will know how powerful we truly are."
As for the new album, the singer stated earlier this year, "No one is safe, no one escapes. It's powerful, poetic, patriotic protest music. One could say it's an activist album hoping to incite social change and support those who are at the barricades, who are marching in the streets for justice, who are demanding our government protect our great nation from enemies foreign and domestic -- this includes the bloated colostomy bag disgracing the White House, Traitor Trump, and his loafer licking cronies ... but I digress."
See all of the scheduled dates for the run listed below.
Otep Summer 2018 Headline Tour Dates
July 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
July 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall
July 7 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre
July 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
July 9 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
July 11 - Merriam, Kan. @ Aftershock
July 12 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Icon Lounge
July 13 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest
July 14 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
July 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge
July 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Rockpile
July 18 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey
July 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
July 20 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb - Rock Room
July 21 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance
July 23 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
July 25 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
July 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon Concert Club
July 28 - Findlay, Ohio @ All American Rock House
July 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Fubar
Aug. 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Ruins Live
Aug. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live
Aug. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live!
Aug. 4 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Aug. 5 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box
Aug. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red
Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Aug. 9 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ The Green Room
Aug. 10 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre
Aug. 11 - Anaheim, Calif. @ The Parish @ House of Blues
Aug. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver
Aug. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Studio Seven
Aug. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Aug. 17 - Fresno, Calif. @ Fulton 55
Aug. 18 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater
