Otep Announce ‘The Fire and Fury’ Summer 2018 Headlining Tour

Otep will be back in action for the summer touring season. The band has been in the studio working on their eighth full-length studio album, but will break for the summer to start support of the disc with their "Fire and Fury" headlining tour.

Otep frontwoman Otep Shamaya says, "After every album there's an overwhelming sense of excitement, but this time it's in the stratosphere. This time, we hold nothing back. It's an uncompromising power-groove eruption of expert musicality destined to make some necks sore and spirits soar and with lyrical and stylistic freedoms which makes this feel like the most authentic album to date."

The summer tour starts July 5 in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and ventures north into Canada and across the Midwest, hitting the East Coast, then cutting back across the Midwest before wrapping on the West Coast with a finale Aug. 18 in Ventura, Calif. Included in the run is an appearance at Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis., along with their fill of clubs.

Shamaya adds, "We are beyond excited to play some of the new songs on tour, to play Rock Fest in Wisconsin this summer, to scream and sing with our beloved fans and to remind everyone that no matter how hard they try to extinguish our identities, this time, we're standing together and fighting back. This time, they will know how powerful we truly are."

As for the new album, the singer stated earlier this year, "No one is safe, no one escapes. It's powerful, poetic, patriotic protest music. One could say it's an activist album hoping to incite social change and support those who are at the barricades, who are marching in the streets for justice, who are demanding our government protect our great nation from enemies foreign and domestic -- this includes the bloated colostomy bag disgracing the White House, Traitor Trump, and his loafer licking cronies ... but I digress."

See all of the scheduled dates for the run listed below.

Otep Summer 2018 Headline Tour Dates

July 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

July 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

July 7 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre

July 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

July 9 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

July 11 - Merriam, Kan. @ Aftershock

July 12 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Icon Lounge

July 13 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 14 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

July 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge

July 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Rockpile

July 18 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

July 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

July 20 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb - Rock Room

July 21 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

July 23 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

July 25 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

July 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon Concert Club

July 28 - Findlay, Ohio @ All American Rock House

July 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Fubar

Aug. 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Ruins Live

Aug. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live

Aug. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live!

Aug. 4 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Aug. 5 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Aug. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red

Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Aug. 9 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ The Green Room

Aug. 10 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre

Aug. 11 - Anaheim, Calif. @ The Parish @ House of Blues

Aug. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver

Aug. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Studio Seven

Aug. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Aug. 17 - Fresno, Calif. @ Fulton 55

Aug. 18 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

