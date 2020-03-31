Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his trip to Switzerland for Parkinson's Disease treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted the travel industry and closed borders around the world.

The planned trip was the driving factor behind Osbourne's most recent 'No More Tours' farewell tour cancelation, after having to push multiple legs of his worldwide tour due to other health issues, ranging from staph infections to a nasty fall last year that dislodged metal rods in his body.

In February earlier this year, the Prince of Darkness canceled his North American tour which was set to launch in late May, citing a necessary trip to Switzerland to treat Parkinson's Disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003 and revealed to the public last year.

The singer's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, offered an update on the planned overseas Parkinson's treatment while shooting an episode of The Talk television show with her co-workers, all of whom were working remotely at home.

"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland. We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel, for his treatment," said Sharon as seen in the video below after explaining that their daughter Amy recently underwent an emergency appendectomy.

As for the situation at home, it appears the Osbournes are no different than the rest of us. They've been spotted practicing social distancing while lounging around the pool and Sharon said, "We're just hanging in, like everybody else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there," Sharon sighed.

Typically unflappable in the face of a storm, Sharon looked deflated when speaking about the impact of the pandemic. "But I honestly find this such frightening times. I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive," she confessed. "I'm not one of these people who is, like, 'Oh, I'm bonding with all these people' and 'This is amazing.' I'm not that way," she said of those finding the silver lining to the burdening situation.

"I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up and more and more people catch this virus and I'm just devastated by it. For me, I'm heartbroken," added Sharon in closing.

Meanwhile, Ozzy was set to begin work with producer Andrew Watt on an immediate follow-up to this year's Ordinary Man album, the singer's first in a decade. Watt, however, recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sharon Osbourne Discusses Coronavirus Impact on The Talk