Ozzy Osbourne Selling Shirt + Face Mask Alluding to Bat Incident

In times like these, humor is absolutely essential in order to stay sane, and no one is better at making self-deprecating jokes about their own lives than our beloved Ozzy Osbourne. He's selling a merchandise bundle, which is a t-shirt and a free face mask, that alludes to his iconic bat-biting incident.

Of course we don't know exactly where this novel coronavirus came from, but since many people are assuming it's from a bat, the joke in the metal community has been to reference when Osbourne bit the head off a bat onstage in 1982.

The shirt in the bundle is black with long sleeves, with "Fuck Coronavirus" written in bright green font on one side. The front design in the chest area is the same, but also has a bat with a surgical mask on. The mask that comes with the shirt matches. It comes out to $40 and can be purchased here. See a photo below.

And please, for the love of all things metal, understand that these masks are not actually recommended pieces of facial protection against the virus by any health officials. There's even a statement in the description in order to deter people from thinking they are invincible if they wear it.

These masks are not medical grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks. They are not suitable for use in a surgical setting or where there would be significant exposure to liquid, bodily or other hazardous fluids, use in a clinical setting, or use in the presence of a high-intensity heat source or flammable gas. Please consult your local guidelines for protective face gear. This item is final sale and cannot be returned.

