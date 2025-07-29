Ozzy Osbourne Hit Lands on Major Chart for First Time Ever Following His Death

An Ozzy Osbourne hit has landed on a major Billboard chart for the first time ever following his death last week, and another returned to the chart for the first time in over 30 years.

Billboard reported that "Crazy Train," from the Prince of Darkness' 1980 debut solo album Blizzard of Ozz, charted at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of Aug. 2, and it saw a 194 percent spike in streams.

Additionally, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" from 1991's No More Tears returned to the chart for the first time since 1992, when it had peaked at No. 28 and spent 18 total weeks on the chart. This time around, the rock ballad landed at No. 49 and saw a 298 percent increase in streams from the week prior.

What Other Charts Are Ozzy and Black Sabbath Landing On?

"Crazy Train" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home" also claimed the top two spots on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, respectively, followed by "No More Tears" and Black Sabbath's "Paranoid." "Crazy Train" and "Paranoid" had already been on the chart for the last three weeks, following the massive "Back to the Beginning" concert that took place in Birmingham on July 5.

The two aforementioned tracks actually knocked Sleep Token's "Emergence" from the top of Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart a week before Ozzy died due to the vitality of that farewell show.

Ozzy sang "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train" during his final solo set in Birmingham, in addition to three others," and "Paranoid" was the last track of Sabbath's set that night.

Just a few weeks later on July 22, Ozzy's family shared a statement confirming that the icon had died at the age of 76.

Music Streams and Sales Tend to Spike After Major Deaths

It's a pretty common trend to see music streams, sales and downloads spike after major musicians die, especially as fans try to honor the legacy of their fallen heroes by listening to their catalogs.

Other cases where we've seen this in rock and metal over the last few years include Foo Fighters, whose sales and streams increased over 340 percent after the death of Taylor Hawkins in 2022 [via Billboard]; and Van Halen, who saw a whopping 1300 percent increase in streams after Eddie Van Halen died in late 2020 [via NME].

They may not be here anymore physically, but their music always will be — and that's what they dedicated their lives to. Let's keep the Ozzy and Black Sabbath songs on the charts for a while.