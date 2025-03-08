The story of Ozzy Osbourne's solo work is easily understood when looking at which albums he favored on his setlists.

Every studio album from 1980's Blizzard of Ozz through 1991's No More Tears (with the exception of 1988's No Rest For The Wicked) was heavily featured during live shows through the years.

After that, there was a considerable dropoff in album representation when it comes to Ozzy's setlist. Much of the work from later in his solo career never got a chance to shine live.

Some of that could be attributed to fewer live solo shows due to touring with Black Sabbath or even possible health limitations.

Regardless, there isn't a single record of a live song being played off 2020's Ordinary Man. Other titles from this period fared slightly better, with tracks from Down to Earth and Scream making occasional live appearances.

Now that Ozzy has left the stage for the final time, here is a look back at the most and least played songs live from each of his 13 studio albums.

