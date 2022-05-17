Ozzy Osbourne has been hard at work the last couple of years, and the follow-up to his 2020 album Ordinary Man is underway. A tentative release date for it was revealed by Sharon Osbourne, so we know we can expect it to come out sometime later this year.

The Prince of Darkness confirmed that the album was finished back in April, and that details regarding its release would be unveiled in the few weeks after. In an interview on The Graham Norton Radio Show later that month, when Sharon was still in the U.K., she shed a bit of light on the couple's upcoming plans.

"I'm back here for three weeks right now," Sharon said. "And then I go home again for three and then come back here for a couple. So I'm going back and forth until Christmas till we move here permanently."

Sharon further explained that only she and Ozzy will be permanently moving back to the U.K., as their children want to say in the U.S.

"[Ozzy is] good. He's really, really good. He's finished another album which is coming out in September. And there we are. He's busy in the studio. He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy," she continued. "He'll never stop singing and writing. We've built him a big studio here, so he can do it all at home. And he can't wait to come back, to be honest with you."

However, in late April, Ozzy contracted COVID-19, so Sharon flew back to be with her husband while he recovered. She and their daughter Kelly Osbourne ended up testing positive for the virus as well, but they all seem to be doing fine as of now.

It was first reported that the Osbournes were planning on returning to England in early March, and that it was a result of the high tax rates in Los Angeles. But, Sharon admitted during the chat that she had simply missed living there, and feels very at-home.

Listen to the discussion below.

Kelly Osbourne just announced that she's expecting her first baby with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, though, so that may or may not change her parents' plans a bit as well.

So September is when we'll get to hear Osbourne's new album, which features the one and only Zakk Wylde on guitar throughout the entirety of it.

