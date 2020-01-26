Ozzy Osbourne had quite the night at the night at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. After walking the red carpet with his daughter, Kelly, Osbourne presented the award for Best Rap / Sung Performance Award with his wife Sharon.

The award was given to DJ Khaled's "Higher" featuring John Legend and the late Nipsey Hustle. After Khaled accepted the award Ozzy and Sharon stuck around to introduce a performance by H.E.R.

Sharon did most of the talking, but Ozzy seemed in high spirits with his playful responses, which you can see an example of in the clip below.

During his red carpet interview, The Prince of Darkness said that he will tour if he's "well enough" and that he sees a physical therapist five times a week. "I’m doing the best I can," he said.

This all comes after Ozzy revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in an interview on Good Morning America.

The legendary metal musician's new album Ordinary Man is due out next month, and the "Prince of Darkness" recently mounted an impressive comeback with "Under the Graveyard."

Watch footage of Ozzy and Sharon presenting the award below.