The World Record Ozzy Helped Break at a Baseball Game

Did you know Ozzy Osbourne once helped a baseball stadium break a Guinness World Record?

Some artists might celebrate a new album release at home or by throwing a small party surrounded by their close friends and family.

Not Ozzy.

When the Prince of Darkness released his 11th solo album, Scream, in June 2010, he played up the momentousness of the occasion by recruiting more than 50,000 baseball fans to break the Guinness World Record for the loudest and longest recorded scream in history.

How Did Ozzy Stage a Guinness World Record Attempt?

The record-smashing attempt took place on June 11, 2010, at Dodger Stadium, during the fifth inning of a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels. It was part of an event titled Scream for a Cure!, with proceeds benefiting ThinkCure! to aid cancer research. The cause hit close to home for the Osbournes, as Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002 and beat the disease.

Osbourne faced some stiff competition. At the time, the world record for loudest outdoor scream belonged to a group of Finnish Scouts, who registered a 127.2 dBA roar in Siilinjarvi, Finland, on April 16, 2005.

But the metal legend was undaunted. "Okay, when we start this countdown from '10' to '1,' I want to hear you all shout — scream!" Osbourne told the stadium. He then joined roughly 52,000 fans in a massive scream that lasted more than a minute. Decades of rocking had equipped Osbourne to lead them — he egged on the audience with his signature shouts of "Let me hear you!" and "Louder!"

So ... Did He Break the Record?

Ultimately, the announcer congratulated Osbourne and the rest of Dodger Stadium for setting the Guinness World Record for the longest scream by an outdoor audience. That record was later broken by the Drayton Manor Theme Park in Tamworth, Staffordshire, U.K., on April 12, 2014. Meanwhile, the Guinness World Records website still credits the Finnish Scouts with the loudest scream by an outdoor crowd.

Nevertheless, it made for a fun, unconventional album release event. Osbourne had even more to shout about when Scream debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and lead single "Let Me Hear You Scream" topped Mainstream Rock chart.

Watch Ozzy Osbourne Lead Dodger Stadium to a Guinness World Record