You Can Get an Ozzy Osbourne Tattoo + Hear His New Album Early

For those fans who have been itching to get a tattoo related to Ozzy Osbourne, there's a perfect opportunity for you to do so later this month. On top of getting some Prince of Darkness-inspired ink, you can hear his new album Ordinary Man ahead of its official release.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, tattoo shops in over 50 cities around the world, including New York, London, and Toronto, will hold an album listening event where customers can get exclusive designs tattooed on them. Participation is first come, first serve. The time of the event and the prices depend on the city. All of the details will be revealed Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8am PT.

Check to see which tattoo shops are hosting the event in each city here.

This event will give Osbourne's fans the opportunity to listen to his upcoming 17th solo album — featuring the songs "Under the Graveyard" and "Ordinary Man" — a day prior to its release.

The legendary metal prince announced his rescheduled 2020 tour dates with Marilyn Manson over the fall. See the itinerary here.