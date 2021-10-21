Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Biopic Finds Studio Home

The talk of an Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic is now becoming reality as the couple are taking their story to Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment.

The still-untitled film will explore the relationship between the Prince of Darkness and his longtime manager and wife. While Sharon navigated Ozzy's career behind the scenes, helping to launch his solo career and later the Ozzfest touring festival, she became an on-screen star in her own right along with the rest of their family when they agreed to star in the hugely successful MTV reality series The Osbournes in the early 2000s.

According to Variety, the film is currently untitled, but there is a script being written by Oscar nominee Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman, War Horse, Victoria & Abdul).

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” said Sharon Osbourne. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

Sharon, along with her children Jack and Aimee Osbourne, are serving as producers on the project via their Osbourne Media label. Jack Osbourne has previously produce the God Bless Ozzy Osbourne documentary, the Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne documentary as well as the NatGeo Wild series Alpha Dogs.

The film is also expected to feature tracks from throughout Ozzy's career, including his time in Black Sabbath as well as his solo work.