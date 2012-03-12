P.O.D. Announce 2012 U.S. Tour

P.O.D. have announced dates for a 2012 U.S tour that will see the group co-headlining several dates with RED. Select shows will also feature Brian 'Head' Welch's band Love & Death and the group Icon for Hire as supporting acts.

The tour kicks off on April 28 in Tampa, Fla., and wraps up on May 27 in El Paso Texas. P.O.D. are also set to play Rock the Desert in Midland, Texas, and Shiprocked 2012.

P.O.D. have wrapped up working on their forthcoming album. The new disc is set to drop this summer via Razor & Tie Records and will be P.O.D’s follow up disc to their 2008 release ‘When Angels & Serpents Dance.’ Check out a full list of dates and cities below for P.O.D’s U.S. tour.

P.O.D. 2012 U.S. Tour Dates (*Co-Headlining with RED)

4/28 – Tampa, Fla. – Tampa Bay Times Forum

4/29 – Jacksonville, Fla – Metropolitan Park

4/30 – Mobile, Ala. – Soul Kitchen

5/3 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Altar Bar 9

5/4 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Farm Bureau Live

5/5 – Rockingham, N.C. –Rockingham Speedway

5/6 – Baltimore, Md. – Rams Head Live

5/8 – Lancaster, Pa. – Chameleon Club*

5/9 – Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – The Chance*

5/11 – Traverse City, Mich. – Ground Zero

5/12 – Libertyville, Ill. – Austin’s Fuel Room*

5/13 – Boone, Iowa – Central Iowa Expo*

5/16 – Milwaukee, Mich. – The Rave*

5/17 – Flint, Mich. – The Machine Shop Concert Lounge

5/19 – Columbus, Ohio – Columbus Crew Stadium

5/20 – Maryland Heights, Md. – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

5/22 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel*

5/23 – Nashville, Tenn. – Cannery Ballroom*

5/24 – Memphis, Tenn. – New Daisy Theatere*

5/25 – Pryor, Okla. – Rocklahoma

5/27 – El Paso, Texas - 27th Annual KLAQ Balloon Festival at Wet & Wild Waterworld

8/2 – Midland, Texas – Rock The Desert

11/27 – 12/1 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – Shiprocked 2012