The Roots are a talented group and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has some musical chops of his own, but as they've shown in a new video, being socially distanced hasn't really hindered their musical abilities. However, just for good measure, they called upon Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie to join them for a performance of the Queen and David Bowie classic, "Under Pressure," that aired on The Tonight Show.

Urie handles the Freddie Mercury parts, as he's shown the ability to do quite well in the past while taking on "Bohemian Rhapsody," while Fallon performs Bowie's vocals.

The Roots, meanwhile, found a variety of household items to pull off the musical backing. Drummer Questlove breaks out a butter knife, a wine glass, a bottle, a jar, a bowl and a pot lid. Rapper Black Thought helps out with a frosting spatula and a toaster and Dave Guy actually finds another use for a frisbee. And yes, Fallon and Urie add some hand claps to keep it particularly percussive. Watch it all in the player below.

"Under Pressure" was the lead single from Queen's 1982 album Hot Space. Though it only hit No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, the track would grow in popularity over the years. It's been certified as a double platinum single in the U.S. In 2005, My Chemical Romance and The Used covered the track and a portion of the original song was famously sampled by rapper Vanilla Ice in his chart-topping song, "Ice Ice Baby."

Brendon Urie Joins Jimmy Fallon + the Roots to Cover "Under Pressure"