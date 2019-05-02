While Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie was taking a victory lap for his most recent album at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night (May 2), the singer confided that he's already looking ahead to the next album.

“I thought I would take a little more time off and I'm already starting music,” Urie told Billboard. “Not with anything planned in mind, but just working on some ideas. I can't help myself so I don't think it'll be too long before another Panic! record.”

The singer enjoyed a big night at the BBMAs, taking home Top Rock Song for "High Hopes" and Top Rock Album for Pray for the Wicked. “It's daunting. It's very overwhelming in the best way, and I'm just so grateful, really. I'm so appreciative," said Urie of the honor, which was based on chart success. He added, “There’s nothing more validating than the people who really care about your craft. I'm eternally grateful to my fans. There's no reason for me to be here without them. The only reason I get to do this is because they allow me to do this. They continue to love and support and it blows my mind in the best way possible and I am so happy."

Though he's mostly wound down his activity for the moment, Urie is remaining in the spotlight thanks to his recent collaboration with country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift on the song "ME!" Panic! at the Disco still have appearances booked at the Firefly Festival on June 21 in Dover, Delaware, and at the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Oct. 3. Get ticketing info for both dates here.