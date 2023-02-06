Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie + Wife Sarah Welcome New Baby

Brendon Urie, the singer who recently signaled the end of his longtime emo-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, has now welcomed a child with his wife, Sarah Urie (née Orzechowski).

In his Jan. 24 statement announcing Panic! at the Disco's breakup, Brendon pointed to the new baby as part of the reason for the disbandment — he said he wanted to spend more time with his family. Now, according to a report from TMZ, Sarah gave birth to the child earlier this week. As of this writing, the baby's name and sex have not been made public.

"We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard," Brendon explained last month. "Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

He continued, "A journey must end for a new one to begin. I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! at the Disco will be no more."

Brendon added, "Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."

Brendon founded Panic! at the Disco alongside musicians such as Ryan Ross and Brent Wilson in 2004. After four albums as a group, P!ATD's last three LPs featured Brendon as the only true member — 2016's Death of a Bachelor, 2018's Pray for the Wicked and 2022's Viva Las Vengeance.

Brendon Urie Announces Panic! at the Disco's Breakup - Jan. 24, 2023