First Ever Pantera Beer Coming in 2021

The Pantera legacy will continue to be saluted in 2021 with the reveal of a new beer partnership. The Dallas-based craft brewery Texas Ale Project has announced a new beer collaboration that will bring forth the Pantera Golden Ale in 2021.

This will be the first beer to bear the band's name and it registers at 5.4 percent ABV.

“We love creating fine ales and enjoy all kinds of music. We’re very excited to unite these two passions together under our roof, this time in partnership with the almighty Pantera. I couldn’t be more pumped about this project,” says Brent Thompson, Founder and Brewmaster of Texas Ale Project. Look for the brewery to begin offering Pantera Golden Ale in March of next year.

Pantera Golden Ale will be crushable with a clean finish and brewed with Cascade and Citra hops. The scheduled release is March 1, 2021 (from Dallas) and it will be available at fine retailers across Texas as well as through Tavour for direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States. More details will be released about the beer in January, but for now you can get a look at the Pantera-branded can via a video tweet from the band.

In other recent Pantera news, the band's Reinventing the Steel album was recently reissued as a 3-CD set. Vinyl fans can also look for a 2LP version arriving on Jan. 8. Both versions are available to order via the band's webstore.