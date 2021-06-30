A miniature Pantera road case replica, complete with a small stage backdrop and fake plastic marijuana, is being manufactured in limited editions by collectible maker KnuckleBonz.

Part of the company's Rock Iconz On Tour series of rock memorabilia, the tiny Pantera collectible is based on the influential metal band's Cowboys From Hell era. It opens, much as a real road case would, to hold its included marijuana leaf stage prop, imitation marijuana joint and 14" X 14" matching stage banner. It probably can't carry much other equipment, though, as even with the leaf atop of the assembled case, it stands just a mere 10" in height.

See product images toward the bottom of this post.

"The Pantera (Cowboys From Hell) Road Case 'On Tour' series collectible is available for pre-order," KnuckleBonz says. "Only 500 in this extremely limited edition. Ship date TBD; estimated late 2021/early 2022."

The keepsake is an "officially licensed, limited edition collectible; only 500 are cast," it adds. "Each is hand-detailed and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. The Rock Iconz 'On Tour' series brings music fans and collectors moments in and around the world's great live performances and world tours."

Pre-order the Pantera mini road case at knucklebonz.com. The manufacturer's On Tour series also includes collectibles from AC/DC, Ghost, Metallica, Motorhead, Queen, Scorpions and others.

Former Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo and his solo band, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, will be performing his "A Vulgar Display of Pantera" tribute set at several European dates this summer before bringing the show to Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September.

Pantera (Cowboys From Hell) Road Case On Tour Series Collectible

KnuckleBonz

KnuckleBonz

KnuckleBonz

KnuckleBonz

KnuckleBonz