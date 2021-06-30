Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival has gone to great lengths to provide an entirely "fan-driven" artist lineup for its 4th annual event this September. In keeping with that mission, the fest has just added three more big rock bands to what was already believed to be the final Blue Ridge docket.

As revealed on Wednesday (June 30), the festival has gone out of its way to get Falling in Reverse back on the bill after the Ronnie Radke-led rockers had to drop off initially. Joining them for the event's final day (Sept. 12) are the likewise newly added Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals and Bush. Rapper T-Pain will also perform at the festival.

See the complete lineup toward the bottom of this post.

"After hundreds of your comments, we put our fan-driven promise to the test by working relentlessly with the Falling in Reverse team to find a way to re-add them to the lineup," Blue Ridge announced on Twitter. "We are stoked to reveal that we were able to successfully add FIR to the Sunday roster!"

Former Pantera vocalist Anselmo's solo band will be "performing their highly coveted set, 'A Vulgar Display of Pantera,'" it added.

A wealth of headliners including Shinedown, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Rise Against, I Prevail, Breaking Benjamin, A Day to Remember, The Ghost Inside and Halestorm were previously confirmed to perform across the festival's four days.

As for any possible interruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival said it's "closely monitoring the state of the [situation]. Based on the intel we have been provided by state officials, we are very optimistic that the 2021 festival will proceed as planned, at a full capacity without any restrictions. If the festival must be cancelled or postponed, ticket holders will have the option to roll over their tickets or request a full refund."

Blue Ridge Rock Festival goes down Sept. 9-12 at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Danville, Va. Get tickets and more information at blueridgerockfest.com.

