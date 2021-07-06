Former Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo has reaffirmed his willingness to reunite with the only other surviving member of Pantera's most popular lineup, bassist Rex Brown, for concerts in honor of the influential metal act. In fact, in an interview this month, Anselmo said he'd welcome the opportunity "with open arms."

The singer currently carries Pantera's spirit by performing the band’s material at various events as part of his "A Vulgar Display of Pantera" sets with his solo group, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals. While he and Brown have jammed together publicly in years past during events such as 2016's Ride for Dime Dimebash, Anselno is often asked if the two will ever do full shows of Pantera songs. The frontman was once again petitioned about that possibility in a video chat with the Inside With Paulo Baron podcast last week (July 3).

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post — the vocalist's talk of performing again with Brown occurs around halfway through the clip.

"I think Rex sees what I'm doing with the Illegals and he likes it, you know?" Anselmo responded. "He's just like, that's great, because, hey, the more I keep Pantera alive, it's good for him, too."

The rocker continued, "So I think Rex is very happy doing his solo records and stuff. And I think he's been in the studio; he's got his own thing going on. And I think right now in life, we're all just — satisfied's not the right word — we're content to do things this way."

Without any further prodding, however, Anselmo added, "If Rex and I had a show to play and we were ever gonna be onstage again together, I would welcome it with open arms. I love Rex, and he'd be the same way. We're still brothers forever. So playing onstage together or doing some shows together is not out of the question — it could happen."

Earlier this year, Brown shot down the previously discussed notion that Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde might play in place of the late Pantera shredder Dimebag Darrell. Still, in 2020, the bassist voiced his overall support for some manner of Pantera tribute or reunion with Anselmo.

Two years ago, Anselmo indicated he was "open for anything," saying, "Rex and I, we're in touch, we talk — we're friends, everything's cool. So I keep an open mind … and we'll see in the future."

Philip Anselmo Appears on Inside With Paulo Baron - July 3, 2021