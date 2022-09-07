All musicians once started out solely as music fans, including Jacoby Shaddix. In a new interview with AXS TV, the Papa Roach frontman named his Top 5 favorite albums of all time.

The segment is part of AXS TV's Stranded video series, where artists pick the five albums they'd choose to have with them if they were stranded on an island. We recently heard Dee Snider's five favorites, which featured Queen and Led Zeppelin, among a few others. The Twisted Sister frontman's selections were quite a bit different than Shaddix's, but every artist has their own select range of influences.

Shaddix may not love that Papa Roach are often considered a nu-metal band, but the rap-rock elements are certainly there, so it's no surprise that Shaddix's list of favorites would feature albums by hip-hop artists, rappers and other artists who had a strong impact on the formation of the nu-metal genre. That isn't to say he's limited to those, though — there are a couple of surprises on his list as well. And there are all artists and records that we can thank for Papa Roach's existence today.

Check out the vocalist's interview below, and jump to see the list of albums he chose underneath the video.

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Names His Top 5 Albums of All Time

Jacoby Shaddix's 5 Favorite Albums of All Time These are his 'stranded on an island' choices.