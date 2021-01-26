Papa Roach's "Last Resort" gets a cover version performed by various house pets, farm animals and other creatures in a clip from video creator Insane Cherry. It's something one has to see to believe!

Indeed, the inventive "Last Resort" animal cover is so bizarrely captivating that it got the attention of the band itself on Monday (Jan. 25). It was then that Papa Roach blasted the creation across social media: "TikTok loved this," they tweeted. "10,000 retweets and we'll drop this on Spotify."

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

After the Jacoby Shaddix-led rockers dropped the link to the "Last Resort" animal cover, they directed their fans to the creator's Patreon, where viewers of the beastly rendition can help support similar projects. Meanwhile, Insane Cherry has plenty of other animal covers on YouTube.

That includes animal covers of Slipknot's "Duality," Rammstein's "Du Hast," Linkin Park's "Numb," the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army," System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" and many others.

The way Insane Cherry makes the animal covers is by first collecting internet vids of people's pets and other critters — cats, dogs, goats, even seals — making noise. Those various snippets then get manipulated to fit with a song. The final result is a cover version that's "sung" by animals.

It's undoubtedly quite a thing to behold — if not be unnervingly entertained by — so be sure to check out the Papa Roach "Last Resort" animal cover below. Maybe your pet will end up singing along.

Papa Roach "Last Resort" Animal Cover