Garry Appears As a Juggalo on ‘Parks + Recreation’ Reunion Episode

Last night (April 30) the cast on hit NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation reunited for a special one-off episode to benefit the Feeding America hunger relief organization in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. During the 25-minute episode, Garry Gergich (played by actor Jim O'Heir) accidentally turned himself into a Juggalo while using a video filter.

The episode placed the cast in the current day as they reconnected with one another through video conferencing, each relaying how they're handling the experience. Per usual, Garry (also known as Jerry, Larry and Terry at different points throughout the show's seven seasons, which originally aired between 2009 and 2015) was the punching bag of the group and he opened himself up to some wise-cracking when the gang called him up.

In attempt to wipe some frosting off his "ear thing" on the computer (what?), Garry mistakenly selected a video filter, which turned him into a dog. Trying to rectify the issue, he then transformed himself into one of the world's most famous Insane Clown Posse fans as his face resembled that of a Juggalo.

"Is that better?" asked Garry, who was told by Donna Meagle (played by actress Retta), "I mean, you can see the screen too, right? That's clearly not better." It was downhill from there as Garry selected another filter, which turned his head into a steaming pile of poo encircled by flies.

Garry as a Juggalo on Parks and Recreation Reunion Special

NBC

Watch the full episode here and look for Garry's wondrous transformation into a Juggalo at the 10:20 mark.

Meanwhile, in the world of the actual Insane Clown Posse, the group recently made the decision to cancel their annual Gathering of the Juggalos festival. Stressing the importance of human safety and well-being during the pandemic, they issued a statement explaining their reasoning, ultimately concluding, "The bottom line is simply that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times."