Pat Benatar Cuts ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ From Concerts Due to Mass Shootings

It's a big year for Pat Benatar, who will go into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but as she also brings some of her biggest songs to the stage on tour this year, one track is notably missing. "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," the second single from her 1980 Crimes of Passion album, will not be played on this run out of deference to the families of recent mass shooting victims in the U.S.

The veteran vocalist revealed the decision while speaking with USA Today about her song choices on the tour. "We have what we call the 'holy 14,' songs that if we don’t play them, you’ll give us (a hard time)," said Benatar before revealing, "We’re not doing 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot' and fans are having a heart attack."

She then explained, "I’m like, I’m sorry, in deference to the victims of the families of these mass shootings, I’m not singing it. I tell them, if you want to hear the song, go home and listen to it. (The title) is tongue in cheek, but you have to draw the line. I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can’t. I’m not going to go onstage and soap box – I go to my legislators – but that’s my small contribution to protesting. I’m not going to sing it. Tough."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 59 mass shootings in the U.S. since the start of July and there have been over 350 cases in the U.S. since the start of 2022.

The singer was then asked about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court and how it reflects on her work. She responded, "Well, 'Invincible' is really important. I’m worried, like all of us, about fundamental autonomy rights. This is a slippery slope. It’s about not abortion for me. I’m concerned that people are not paying attention to what this actually means."

Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo are currently on tour with dates booked into September. See all of their scheduled stops and get ticketing info here.