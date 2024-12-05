Pearl Jam Announce First U.S. Concert Dates of 2025

Pearl Jam have just revealed their first North American tour dates of 2025.

The band is set to return with spring dates taking place in April and May centered mostly in the Eastern and Southeastern U.S.

The tour kicks off April 24 with two dates booked at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Shows will continue over the next month concluding with two nights May 16 and 18 at Pittsburgh's PPG Pains Arena. See all the dates, cities and venues listed at the bottom of this post.

Tickets for these shows will be available in two ways. A Ten Club members-only pre-sale for all dates begins today. Only paid Ten Club members active as of 11:59PM PT on Dec. 4, 2024 are eligible to participate in this pre-sale. Get more info at pearljam.com.

Public tickets will be available through an Artist Presale hosted by Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for presale access for up to five concert dates now through Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10AM PT. The on-sale starts Friday, Dec. 13 at 10AM local time.

Pearl Jam are currently touring in support of their latest album, Dark Matter. The album was recently nominated for a Best Rock Album Grammy.

Pearl Jam 2025 Tour Dates

April 24 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 26 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 29 - Atlanta, Fla. @ State Farm Arena

May 1 - Atlanta, Fla. @ State Farm Arena

May 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

May 13 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

May 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

