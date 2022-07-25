Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Returns for Final European Concert

UPDATE: While Pearl Jam missed the past three shows of their European tour due to Eddie Vedder's vocal issues, the group surprisingly played the final show of the run, the second night of a two-night stand in Amsterdam, on Monday (July 25). According to Spin, Vedder told the crowd that he was ignoring doctor's orders that wanted him to rest for two weeks, stating, "I said, ‘I’m not gonna fuckin’ leave this part of the world without playing one more show.'" Vedder did receive some vocal breaks during the 15-song set, with Stone Gossard leading "Mankind" and Matt Cameron singing on a cover of KISS' "Black Diamond." Pearl Jam are not scheduled to play again until Sept. 1.

Pearl Jam have canceled their European tour due to Eddie Vedder's ongoing vocal chord issues. The singer has been left without a voice after performing at a festival in Paris while wildfires were sweeping across the continent.

The band canceled their show in Vienna, Austria last week and were forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour. Vedder's doctor advised Pearl Jam to cancel their Prague show and two shows in Amsterdam, according to Billboard.

Pearl Jam tweeted, "In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight's show at Ziggo dome in Amsterdam. This is again the worst possible scenario for the band. We wholeheartedly apologize to all that worked so hard to put on the show and those supporters we looked forward to seeing. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Thank you enormously for your continued understanding. All of our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow."

The band doesn't seem like they're planning to reschedule since they are offering ticket holders a refund. When Pearl canceled their Vienna show on July 20 they tweeted, "Due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged."

Although the singer has seen doctors and received treatment "his vocal cords have not yet recovered," the band continued in the tweet to express how badly everyone wants to play but "there's just no throat available at this time."

Vedder will have some recuperation time now. Pearl Jam are set to kick off the next North American leg of their touring in Canada on Sept. 1. We wish Vedder a speedy recovery and our heart goes out to all those affected by the record heat wave.