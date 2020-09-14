What do ya know? People still equal s—t! We’re serving up another compilation filled with fails, public freakouts and instant karma moments from the world of music.

One of the biggest fails in modern history took place at the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which featured performances by Smash Mouth, Trapt, Quiet Riot and more. One study estimated that Sturgis has been linked to over 250,000 new cases of COVID-19, though various health professionals have disputed that number due to a lack of modeling. Regardless, COVID rates in the Dakotas are spiking at higher rates than anywhere else in the country, with hundreds of new cases being reported each day, according to the Los Angeles Times.

We’ve also included a guitar store edition of World’s Dumbest Criminals, where a local lad stuffed an entire axe down his pants in a bizarre attempt at theft. The man was caught red-handed and on camera, but even though he got busted, the dude returned a second time only to stuff another guitar into his trousers. Needless to say, he didn’t get away with it.

Remember the trashiest wedding in history? A video of a bride walking down the aisle and twerking to Buckcherry’s “Crazy Bitch” went viral years ago. However, she wasn’t even the star of the video. An unfortunate attendee stole the show, giving a timeless reaction before cradling his innocent son, protecting the young boy’s ears from Josh Todd singing, “You’re crazy bitch, but you fuck so good I’m on top of it.”

Watch People = S#!t No. 2 in the Loud List below.

PEOPLE = S#!T #2 (Fails, Public Freakouts + Instant Karma Compilation)