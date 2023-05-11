Photos: Ozzy + Sharon Osbourne Selling $4.8 Million West Hollywood Condo

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are preparing to part with one more of their Los Angeles area properties, with Dirt reporting that the couple have put a nearly $4.8 million (the asking price is $4.795 million) condo in West Hollywood on the market.

According to Dirt, the Osbournes purchased the condo in spring 2014, with the couple's daughter Kelly being the most primary resident of the 10th floor Sierra Towers residence. The skyscraper was built by Jack A. Chaney and has counted Friends stars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, actor/comedian Adam Sandler, actress Sandra Bullock and singer-actress Cher among its residents over the history of the building.

Carolwood Estates is handling the listing, noting that this is an "excellent opportunity to own an extraordinary unit in sought after Sierra Towers. The gracious floor plan features a magnificent entry, large living/dining room, and spacious primary suite. An office/study with ensuite bath can be used as a guest bedroom. Located on the Northwest corner of the 10th floor, offering an elegant residential setting with beautiful views of the hills and stunning sunsets each evening. Rarely does a renovated unit of this caliber become available in the building. Building amenities include a beautiful pool, spa and gym facilities, and an amazing staff."

The residence takes up 2,300 square feet and includes two beds and three baths. It comes with stone floors and recessed lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows and views that include the picturesque Hollywood hillside and city light views.

As Dirt notes, there is a combined living and dining area, complete with a built-in entertainment center and sliding glass doors that spill out onto a terrace. There's an adjacent kitchen area with a gunmetal-gray backsplash, all white cabinetry and stainless appliances.

As for the master suite, it boasts a cloudy blue sky ceiling, a private balcony, a custom walk-in closet, a spa-inspired bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and shower. There's also a pink-hued bedroom suite area that has been converted into an office/study.

Residents at Sierra Towers also have a tended lobby area, valet parking, 24-hour security and a concierge. Plus there's a designed pool and spa, fitness center and conference facilities.

In addition to the current Sierra Towers condo, the Osbournes also own an adjacent one-bedroom unit in the same building that they purchased for about $2.3 million last year. That unit is not currently available. The couple also still own their Hancock Park estate as well, which they recently listed for $18 million, but have since removed it from the market.

The purge of their Los Angeles properties aligns with comments made last year about relocating to their Welders House country estate in England.

