See Vibrant Photos From Slipknot’s 25th Anniversary Tour Kickoff

If you weren't in attendance at Slipknot's 25th anniversary tour kickoff last night (Aug. 6), then keep scrolling to see some awesome photos from the night.

The show, featuring support from Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture, took place at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. It marked the start of their 25th anniversary "Here Comes the Pain" trek, and they celebrated by playing their 1999 self-titled album in its entirety.

Thus, Slipknot played the tracks "No Life" and "Scissors" for the first time since 2000. And while their set was a bit shorter than their typical headlining performances, playing two songs for the first time in over two decades certainly made it extra special.

See their full setlist and some footage from the night here.

The concert was the Knot's fifth-ever performance with new drummer Eloy Casagrande, whom they welcomed to the group earlier this year after their split with Jay Weinberg last November.

Though they actually confirmed the drummer's identity on social media shortly after their first concert of the year, we still don't know the name of Craig Jones' replacement.

It appears that Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella has a different mask from the one he wore during the band's performances in the spring, which you can see in the photos below. All of the shots were taken by Chris Shaw.

Slipknot's next concert will take place tonight in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. See their full 2024 itinerary on their website.

Photos From Slipknot's 2024 Tour Kickoff Below are photos from Slipknot's 25th anniversary tour kickoff on Aug. 6, 2024 in Noblesville, Indiana. The pictures were shot by Chris Shaw.